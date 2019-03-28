INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday issued Certificates of Return to governors-elect in the southeast geopolitical zone.
These included Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chief Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.
