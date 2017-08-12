Submit Post Advertise

World Uhuru Kenyatta Wins Second Term in Kenya

Discussion in 'World News' started by kemi, Aug 12, 2017 at 6:31 AM. Views count: 149

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected following Tuesday's election, officials say.

    kenyatta.PNG

    Mr Kenyatta, in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.

    After the announcement, Mr Kenyatta called for unity, telling opposition supporters: "I reach out to you... We are all citizens of the same republic".

    But the opposition rejected the results even before they were declared, calling the process a "charade".

    However, it has been endorsed by international observers. Mr Kenyatta said they had ensured a "free, fair and credible election".

    Meanwhile, angry protests have started in the city of Kisumu - an opposition stronghold - and in various slums of the capital Nairobi, including Kibera, where businesses are said to have been attacked.
     
    kemi, Aug 12, 2017 at 6:31 AM
    #1



    Comments