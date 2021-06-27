  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World UK’s former Finance Minister, Javid, appointed new Health Minister – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

UK's former Finance Minister, Javid, appointed new Health Minister - New Telegraph

Former chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed Health Secretary following the resignation of Matt Hancock, Downing Street has said. The Bromsgrove MP, 51, previously served as Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019 - and then as Chancellor until February last year, when he was replaced by Rishi...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Business Petroleum subsidy removal inevitable –Minister – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
652
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Raped, murdered UNILORIN student must get justice –Minister – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
158
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business Finance Minister: Nigeria has met conditions for $1.5bn World Bank loan – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
849
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Jubril Martins-Kuye, former finance minister, is dead - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
527
ese
E
C
Metro Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81 – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
229
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top