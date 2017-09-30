The United Kingdom has sent an inquiry to the Nigerian government to clarify the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. According to the Press Officer, UK high commission in Nigeria, Joe Abuku, the inquiry followed reports that Mr. Kanu had been missing since September 14, 2017 when armed soldiers stormed his home in Abia State. “We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since September 14,” Abuku said on Thursday. When asked if the UK would strip Kanu of citizenship on account of the declaration by Nigeria that he was leading a terrorist organisation, the mission said it does not comment on individual cases. “One of the conditions that can make the United Kingdom strip its citizen of nationality is if the person engages in a terrorist activity at home or abroad. And Kanu has dual citizenship and therefore a citizen of Nigeria and the UK,” the mission stated. “The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” he stressed.