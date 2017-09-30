Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro UK Asks Nigerian Govt to Produce Nnamdi Kanu

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:32 AM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The United Kingdom has sent an inquiry to the Nigerian government to clarify the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

    According to the Press Officer, UK high commission in Nigeria, Joe Abuku, the inquiry followed reports that Mr. Kanu had been missing since September 14, 2017 when armed soldiers stormed his home in Abia State.

    “We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since September 14,” Abuku said on Thursday.

    When asked if the UK would strip Kanu of citizenship on account of the declaration by Nigeria that he was leading a terrorist organisation, the mission said it does not comment on individual cases.

    “One of the conditions that can make the United Kingdom strip its citizen of nationality is if the person engages in a terrorist activity at home or abroad. And Kanu has dual citizenship and therefore a citizen of Nigeria and the UK,” the mission stated.

    “The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” he stressed.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:32 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Asks Nigerian Govt
    1. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Man Asks Bank to Debit N7.3m Mistakenly Paid to His Account

      kemi, Aug 16, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      534
      kemi
      Aug 16, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerians Ask Critical Question Over Lady In Bama IDP Camp And Freed Chibok Girls [See PHOTO]

      RemmyAlex, May 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      18
      Views:
      9,536
      Emeka Ezeh King Master
      May 10, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      Trump's Victory: Wole Soyinka Blasts Nigerians Asking Him to Tear His Green Card

      Lequte, Nov 14, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      561
      Lequte
      Nov 14, 2016
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Asks Wanted Man, Ahmed Bolori, to ‘Go Home’ After He Turned Himself In

      RemmyAlex, Aug 15, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,108
      Lequte
      Aug 15, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Why we are Asking for a New Minimum Wage – Nigerian Labour Unions

      Lequte, Apr 29, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      485
      Lequte
      Apr 29, 2016
    6. Vunderkind
      Metro

      Can You Answer Him? Gay Nigerian Pastor Asks The Church Tough Questions About Homosexuality

      Vunderkind, Apr 11, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      3,717
      Lequte
      Apr 11, 2015
    7. Kenneth Chimaobi

      School Resumption: Nigerian Lab Scientists Asks FG to Provide Scientific Evidence to Back Sept. 22

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Sep 15, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,913
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Sep 15, 2014

    Comments

  2. ismail ibrahim

    ismail ibrahim New Member

    If kanu is acting based on directives from the UK, maybe they should come search for him themselves
     
    ismail ibrahim, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:57 AM
    #2