UK retail banking company TSB has introduced a new technology for its customers which will enable them to log into their bank accounts with just a glance.



Starting from September 2017, TSB will introduce iris recognition to its mobile banking app. Customers whose phones have retina scanners like the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be able to use the new tech.



TSB will be the first time a bank in Europe to introduce the technology. With it customers will be able to log into their account by looking at the phone after registering their irises.



According to TSB's chief information officer Carlos Abarca, iris recognition was the most secure form of biometric authentication currently available.



However, will customers embrace this new tech?



Isabelle Moeller of the Biometrics Institute said customers have two major concerns about biometric technology.



"Privacy and safety - they want to know their data is secure and the system can't be spoofed."



In addition, Samsung has admitted the possibility of fooling the iris scanner on the S8 but said it will be extremely difficult. This is after hackers claimed to have bypassed the scanner by using an HD picture of a dummy eye.



Nigerians love luxury goods and a number of Nigerians own the Galaxy S8. Will this technology work in Nigeria?

Click to expand...