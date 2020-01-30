A UK based singer, DaffyBlanco has promised to drag Peruzzi to court over an alleged N10m, and an attempted r.a.p.e on her. The singer made the disclosure on her insta-story, explaining how he gave Peruzzi the sum of N10m to write her hit songs. She claimed, Peruzzi …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RBQhC1
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RBQhC1
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]