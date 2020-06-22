UK court declares Nigerian fraudster deportation illegal, orders for his return | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
A United Kingdom court has ordered the UK Home Office to pay for and facilitate the return of a Nigerian man deported to Nigeria in March 2018. The man, granted anonymity in the case, was jailed for four-and-a-half years for being a ‘prime mover in a criminal enterprise.’ He was jailed after he...
