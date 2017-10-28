Submit Post Advertise

UK, EU, Refuse To Recognise Catalonia Independence

    The United Kingdom said it “does not and will not” recognise the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan regional parliament on Friday.

    This was stated on Friday by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister, Theresa May.

    Catalan lawmakers in the Spanish parliament had on Friday voted to separate from Spain.

    The spokesperson said in a statement, “It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts.

    “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.”

    Other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and EU President Donald Tusk, had earlier voiced support for Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

    The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff.

    However, a minister in Scotland’s independence-minded devolved government said it respected the Catalan government action.

    “We understand and respect the position of the Catalan government,” Fiona Hyslop, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs, said in a statement.

    “While Spain has the right to oppose independence, the people of Catalonia must have the ability to determine their own future.

    “Today’s declaration of independence came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused,” she added.
     

