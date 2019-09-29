The United Kingdom (UK) Government has announced changes to its Visa and Immigration Rules.
This will take effect from Tuesday October 1, 2019. A policy paper seen by DAILY POST entitled ‘Statement of changes the Immigration Rules’, covered categories including individual, families, organisation European and Non-European countries’ …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2lWPLBH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This will take effect from Tuesday October 1, 2019. A policy paper seen by DAILY POST entitled ‘Statement of changes the Immigration Rules’, covered categories including individual, families, organisation European and Non-European countries’ …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2lWPLBH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]