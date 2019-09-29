Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro UK: Full details of changes to visa, immigration rules effective October 1 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The United Kingdom (UK) Government has announced changes to its Visa and Immigration Rules.

This will take effect from Tuesday October 1, 2019. A policy paper seen by DAILY POST entitled ‘Statement of changes the Immigration Rules’, covered categories including individual, families, organisation European and Non-European countries’ …

uk.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2lWPLBH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top