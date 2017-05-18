The United Kingdom has kicked against rumours of a planned coup in Nigeria saying it would continue to support democracy.
British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright made the remark after Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, warned soldiers to stay away from politics.
Arkwrtight said, “The British Government believes that democracy is absolutely critical in Nigeria. There is a democratic process here; there are elections. If you are not happy with your leaders, then you should change your leadership process through your leaders and through elections.
“That is exactly what happened in 2015 and it is what the British Government will expect to happen in Nigeria. So, our position is very clear; we stand for democracy, we stand for the democratic process and we stand for change, if that is what the people of Nigeria want.
“It has to be a choice that the people make and not a choice that is imposed upon them.”
