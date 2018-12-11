  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro UK lauds Africa’s achievements in Fintech – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, has commended Africa’s increasingly impressive achievements in Fintech.

She expressed this yesterday while delivering a keynote speech at the third annual Africa Fintech Festival held at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. Beaufils added …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Pwbx8a

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top