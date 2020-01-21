British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was defeated in parliament on Monday after December election, with the upper chamber voting in favour of a move to protect the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.
Johnson’s Conservatives won a large majority in the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36cKQgT
Get more World News
Johnson’s Conservatives won a large majority in the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36cKQgT
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]