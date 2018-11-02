Following the fall-out of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) imposed $8.1 billion fine on MTN Nigeria over its alleged involvement in illegal repatriation of funds, the United Kingdom (UK), United States (U.S.) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), have warned the Federal Government that such moves could negate attraction of private investment into the country’s economy. ....
