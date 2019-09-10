Sports Ukraine vs Nigeria: Shevchenko singles out five Super Eagles players – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ukraine manager, Andriy Shevchenko, has praised the England-based Super Eagles players, ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr has selected Everton’s Alex Iwobi, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Brighton’s Leon Balogun....

shevchenko.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31cfMfw

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top