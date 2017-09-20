The factional wing of the Nigerian Labour congress, the United Labour Congress, ULC, has suspended the ongoing strike it recently embarked upon. The president of congress, Joe Ajaero, made this pronouncement in an interaction with journalists on Wednesday. He said the suspension is just for one week The strike has been suspended for one week. The decision came after the group had closed door meeting the federal government on Tueaday. The meeting was part of the steps by the government to resolve issues involved in the ongoing strike which started on 15 September. On his part, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige said the union will meet with the federal government to resume negotiations on 26 September.