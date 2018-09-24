Property For Sale Ultra Finish 4bedroom Detached Duplex in Ajah, Lagos | N50,000,000 – deals.jumia.com.ng

A semi-detached duplex with 4 bedrooms with bq.Comes with gas cooker and hood extractor plus CCTV round and inside the house with steady power supply. And also has a compound that can take up to 6 cars comfortably. Located at Divine Homes, Thomas Estate immediately after the Ajah flyover bridge. Marketed by U-Klass Property LLC.



