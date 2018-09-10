  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro UN commission decries NAPTIP’s use of ‘closed shelters’ for trafficked victims – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The United Nation’s High Commission for Human Rights on Monday called on the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to operate open shelters for the rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the end of a one-week …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oUupTl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top