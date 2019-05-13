World UN condemns deadly attack on Burkina Faso church – Premium Times Nigeria

Top UN officials including Secretary-General António Guterres have condemned Sunday’s deadly attack on a Catholic Church in Burkina Faso.

At least six people, including the priest, were killed when gunmen opened fire on the worshippers at the church in the north of the country, media reports say. The incident took …



