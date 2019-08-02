JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro UN: Nigeria Loses N1.42tn Annually to Violence against Children – Thisdaylive

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that Nigeria losses about N1.42 trillion in economic terms annually as consequences of violence against children (VAC).

The disclosure was made in Calabar, Cross River State capital, thursday by the Public Finance for Child Protection, UNICEF Consultant, …

uni.JPG

