✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
UN: Nigeria Recorded 3,600 Rape Cases during Lockdown - THISDAYLIVE
Ranks country first in drug use By Deji Elumoye The United Nations yesterday revealed that Nigeria recorded over 3,600 rape cases nationwide during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global body expressed concerns over the spate of Gender-Based Violence in the country. It also...
www.thisdaylive.com
UN: Nigeria Recorded 3,600 Rape Cases during Lockdown - THISDAYLIVE
Ranks country first in drug use By Deji Elumoye The United Nations yesterday revealed that Nigeria recorded over 3,600 rape cases nationwide during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global body expressed concerns over the spate of Gender-Based Violence in the country. It also...
www.thisdaylive.com