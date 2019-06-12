UN rights experts called Wednesday for the Human Rights Council to set up a probe into possible violations committed by Sudan’s security forces against “peaceful protesters”.
Sudan is “sliding into a human rights abyss,” a group of five United Nations experts said in a joint statement. A …
Read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2F4BPf2
Get more World News
Sudan is “sliding into a human rights abyss,” a group of five United Nations experts said in a joint statement. A …
Read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2F4BPf2
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]