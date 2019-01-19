Metro UN: Some parts of Borno inaccessible, 43,000 flee homes – TODAY.NG

#1
The United Nations yesterday decried the conflict in North-east Nigeria, stating that Boko Haram attacks since November 2018 had caused over 43,000 persons to flee their homes with more than 32,000 taking refuge in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A statement by Head of Communications at the United Nations …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2ATTJ2l

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top