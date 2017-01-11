Submit Post Advertise

Metro UN to Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:33 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary Executions, Dr. Agnes Callamard, has announced that the organization will be investigating the extrajudicial killings in Southern Kaduna.

    United nations.jpg

    The UN decided to investigate after a petition sent in by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

    According to CHANNELS, in a communique sent to SERAP on Wednesday, Dr. Callamard said: “Many thanks to SERAP for your petition. I am writing to confirm that I have well received it and will review it with great attention. I will update you on follow-up interventions.”
     
    Jules, Jan 11, 2017 at 5:33 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments