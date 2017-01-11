The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary Executions, Dr. Agnes Callamard, has announced that the organization will be investigating the extrajudicial killings in Southern Kaduna. The UN decided to investigate after a petition sent in by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP). According to CHANNELS, in a communique sent to SERAP on Wednesday, Dr. Callamard said: “Many thanks to SERAP for your petition. I am writing to confirm that I have well received it and will review it with great attention. I will update you on follow-up interventions.”