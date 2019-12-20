According to the BBC, Unai Emery says Arsenal are making "a good decision" by appointing Mikel Arteta to replace him as manager.
Emery, 48, was sacked last month after an 18-month spell in charge ended with a seven-game winless run....
read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SfpiwS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Emery, 48, was sacked last month after an 18-month spell in charge ended with a seven-game winless run....
read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SfpiwS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]