Sports Unai Emery finally opens up on his Arsenal sacking, attacks fans for giving Arteta soft landing – Legit.ng

#1
Former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has aimed a subtle jibe at the club following what he described as hostile exit given to him by the club fans.

The Spaniard was given a marching order after a torrid Premier League run less than twenty months he took over as manager....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37NmIDb

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[17]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top