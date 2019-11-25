Sports UNBELIEVABLE: Alex Ferguson’s Last Chewed Gum As Manager Sold For 181.4 Million Naira (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
Sir Alex Ferguson’s supposed last ever piece of chewing gum while Manchester United manager has been sold for a staggering £390K on eBay, it had been claimed.

The legendary boss boasted a trophy laden career at Old Trafford, conquering Europe while …

gum.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/35wM8ne

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top