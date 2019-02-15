A 200-Level student of Environmental Management and Toxicology at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Festus Ojomola, was yesterday sentenced to a one-year imprisonment for posing as a lady to defraud his internet lovers.
He was, however, given a N200,000 fine. Ojomola, who is the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2NbxvOc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He was, however, given a N200,000 fine. Ojomola, who is the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2NbxvOc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]