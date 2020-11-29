Politics Uneasy calm at NDDC as calls for Pondei removal subsides – New Telegraph News


Uneasy calm at NDDC as calls for Pondei removal subsides - New Telegraph

The job of the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Daniel Pondei, appears not to be threatened despite the Commission being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion of public funds. Both Pondei and the...
