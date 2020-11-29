Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
Uneasy calm at NDDC as calls for Pondei removal subsides - New Telegraph
The job of the Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Daniel Pondei, appears not to be threatened despite the Commission being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion of public funds. Both Pondei and the...
www.newtelegraphng.com