Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro UNESCO selects YABATECH as pioneer i-hubs institution – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
College of Technology (YABATECH) has been chosen as the first ever innovation hub (i-hub) institution in Nigeria by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO-UNEVOC).

UNESCO-UNEVOC is an international centre for technical and vocational education and training.With …

yabatech.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/33o4Yff

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top