College of Technology (YABATECH) has been chosen as the first ever innovation hub (i-hub) institution in Nigeria by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO-UNEVOC).
UNESCO-UNEVOC is an international centre for technical and vocational education and training.With …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/33o4Yff
Get More Nigeria Metro News
UNESCO-UNEVOC is an international centre for technical and vocational education and training.With …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/33o4Yff
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]