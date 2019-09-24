Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics UNGA 74: President Buhari Spotted With UNGA President In New York (Photo) – Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, visited President of the United States General Assembly (UNGA), Ambassador Tijjani Bande, in New York.

Buhari had on Sunday night, arrived the United States (U.S.) to attend the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, which officially opened on September 17. He was received …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mD56qT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top