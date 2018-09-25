Metro Unhappy woman bites off husband’s tongue during kiss – Myjoyonline

#1
An Indian man was recently left unable to speak after his enraged eight-month pregnant wife bit off his tongue when he tried kissing her during an argument.

If you thought a French kiss was the best way appease a woman’s wrath during a fight, this story may …



Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2O9hnj4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top