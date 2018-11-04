Metro UNIBEN/NILDS Postgraduate School Calls for Fresh Applications – Thisdaylive

#1
The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in collaboration with the University of Benin has called for applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into NILDS/UNIBEN Postgraduate School.

A statement by the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Ladi Hamalai, listed various Masters degree programmes …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Qijr6d

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top