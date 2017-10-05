Submit Post Advertise

Metro UNIBEN Professor, Paul Otasowie, Assassinated

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Views count: 136

    A senior staff of the University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Paul Otasowie, has been killed by gunmen.

    It was learnt Otasowie was shot dead by the armed men in front of his residence on Ekehuan road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday evening.

    The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the incident to The on Thursday.

    unibed.JPG

    Osasuyi stated, “We lost him (Otasowie) yesterday. We are trying to gather the right information now (because) we are getting different versions.

    “The first version said that it was an assassination (while) the second version said that it was armed robbery, that he was inside a car and they shot him.”

    He described the death of the professor as a huge loss to the university community, adding the deceased was a hardworking and dedicated staff.
     
