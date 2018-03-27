Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Iroka Chinedu, Mar 27, 2018

    Relief may soon come the way of staff, students and the adjourning communities of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as construction work has commenced on a $13 million solar power plant.

    According to sunnewsonline - The solar plant which is courtesy of the Nigerian-German Energy partnership will, upon completion, generate 10 megawatts which will serve the university, the adjourning university teaching hospital as well as the surrounding communities who will be the offtakers.
    Mar 27, 2018
