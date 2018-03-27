Relief may soon come the way of staff, students and the adjourning communities of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as construction work has commenced on a $13 million solar power plant.
According to sunnewsonline - The solar plant which is courtesy of the Nigerian-German Energy partnership will, upon completion, generate 10 megawatts which will serve the university, the adjourning university teaching hospital as well as the surrounding communities who will be the offtakers.
