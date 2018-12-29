Metro UNICEF accuses Boko Haram of violations against children – Plus TV Africa

#1
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has accused the Boko Haram terrorists’ factions of carrying out grave atrocities against children in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region over the course of 2018.

The UN agency, in a report ‘How the world failed children in conflict in …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2BQgp2P

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top