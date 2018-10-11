Metro UNICEF Decries Growing Population of Out-of-School Children in the North – Thisdaylive

#1
The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, has decried the growing population of out-of-school children in north.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kaduna at the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-of-School Children, Ironside said, of the 10.5 million …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2PzQq5m

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top