The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, has decried the growing population of out-of-school children in north.
Speaking on Wednesday in Kaduna at the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-of-School Children, Ironside said, of the 10.5 million …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2PzQq5m
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Speaking on Wednesday in Kaduna at the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-of-School Children, Ironside said, of the 10.5 million …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2PzQq5m
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]