Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro UNICEF, Mercy Corps, Others Indicted For Embezzling $20BN Earmarked For IDPs – Information Nigeria

#1
International NGOs Monitoring Bureau, an organization that track the activities of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), has indicted UNICEF, Mercy Corps and other international NGOs for embezzling donor funds earmarked for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

The Bureau made these shocking revelations after undertaking a risk assessment of the participation of …

unicef.png

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oNltSL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[93]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top