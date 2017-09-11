The University of Jos has announced its post UTME screening for first choice and candidates that scored 180 and above in the 2017 UTM. The management said the University website will be opened from Monday, 11 September, 2017 to Friday, 29 September, 2017 for the UTME/DE online screening through https://mis.unijos.edu.ng The deadline for the online screening of bio-data / credentials may not be extended. Therefore, any candidate whose screening details are not submitted within the stipulated time will not be considered for admission. Eligibility All candidates who made the University of Jos their 1 choice and scored 180 marks and above in the 2017 UTME JAMB examination. General Instructions: (i) Any candidate who fails to complete the online screening will automatically forfeit the chance of being considered for admission. (ii) Withholding information or provision of wrong information will lead to instant disqualification. Offenders shall be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution in addition to being disqualified. (iii) Candidates are required to upload their current passport photographs. Candidates’ results will be screened according to the entry requirements of the respective programmes that they have chosen. The results of Pre-Admission screening will be available on the University of Jos Portal: https://mis.unijos.edu.ng/ Specific Instructions: (i) Each candidate shall pay a non-refundable fee of Two Thousand Naira (N2,000.00) only (excluding Bank charges) for the screening. Payment shall be made through Remita collection platform at any Commercial Bank operating in Nigeria as follows: a) Bank Branch: Visit any Bank Branch operating in Nigeria Present your payment to the Teller (over-the-counter) and say you want to pay University of Jos Pre-Admission Screening Fee via the Remita platform. b) Remita Collection Platform: Access the collection platform via www.remita.net Click “Pay Federal Government Agency” Enter “UniJos Pre-Admission Screening” as payment details Enter the required details including your JAMB Number and Full Name Select any preferred electronic payment channels (ATM cards, internet Banking, mobile wallet, POS etc.) to complete your payment. The payer will be issued an electronic receipt following payment, which he/she will keep for further processing. Candidates are strongly advised against patronizing road side Business Centres for making payment. ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE VERIFIED BEFORE ADMISION PROCESSING. Visit University of Jos Portal https://mis.unijos.edu.ng/ for registration procedure as follows: Create an Account using your email address and phone number. A verification email is automatically sent to your email Log into your email and click on the confirmation link to enable you continue your registration Complete your registration by providing your Bio-data information, including O’ Level details, payment details (RRR and Date), upload your passport photograph and other information as required Click the ‘submit’ button to save your details on the University Portal Print Pre-Admission Screening slip and keep it for further processing. NOTE Misrepresentation/falsification of documents is a serious offence. Candidates are, therefore, advised to submit genuine documents only. Anyone found guilty of this offence will be disqualified automatically and in appropriate cases, be handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies. Candidates are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated above and the published requirements for admission into the programme applied for.