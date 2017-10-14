Submit Post Advertise

Metro UNILAG Lecturer Stabs Postgraduate Student In The Face

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 14, 2017 at 9:13 AM.

    A postgraduate student (English Language) of the University of Lagos, Jimi Fatunbi, has been allegedly injured by two lecturers.

    Fatunbi said he was slapped and stabbed by the lecturers at about midnight on Wednesday at Faculty of Education roundabout.

    He identified the lecturers as Dr. Babawale Taiwo and Dr. Israel Abiala, who lecture at the Departments of Mathematics and Statistics; and Arts and Social Sciences Education respectively.

    Fatunbi told Punch: “I went to take my car from Elkanemi hall, where it was initially parked, to Henry Carr. While I was reversing at Elkanemi Park, I discovered that a vehicle was behind me and the occupants (lecturers) of the vehicle said I was obstructing them.

    “Dr. Taiwo started banging on my car. I felt he wanted to damage my car and I stopped. I came down to ask him what was actually wrong.

    “I felt that if I was indeed obstructing, since I was moving away, there was no need for the attack.

    “He said I had committed an offence and he needed to deal with me, being a lecturer. So, before I knew it, his colleague, Abiala came down from the same car and started manhandling me. In the process, one of them stabbed me in the face.

    “I was shouting until students came around. I eventually called my hall executives and I was taken to the university’s Medical Centre for treatment.”

    He said the lecturers were interrogated by the university’s security officials after they were informed of the situation.

    Public Relations Officer of UNILAG, Toyin Adebule, said, “I have confirmed it myself. There is one Dr.Taiwo involved and the case was reported at our security post. The attention of the management has been drawn to the case and we are taking action. It is still under investigation.

    “The dean and head of department where he works have been informed and the university has requested that the lecturer should come for questioning. We don’t condone indiscipline, hooliganism and violence from anybody at any level.

    “The university is taking up the matter seriously and we will never leave any stone unturned until we get to the root of the matter. It could be cultism, money or anything. We want to know what caused the matter and we will get back to you. We have asked the security to go after him.”
     

