Metro Unilorin graduate becomes Nigeria’s youngest SAN ever – Instablog9ja

34-year-old Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi, a Law graduate of the University of Ilorin, has become the youngest senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He was among the 38 lawyers recently elevated to that height. The new SANs would be sworn in September. .

