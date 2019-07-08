34-year-old Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi, a Law graduate of the University of Ilorin, has become the youngest senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
He was among the 38 lawyers recently elevated to that height. The new SANs would be sworn in September. .
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2L7rYKg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He was among the 38 lawyers recently elevated to that height. The new SANs would be sworn in September. .
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2L7rYKg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]