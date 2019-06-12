Business Union Bank Shareholders Approve N54bn Share Premium Reduction – Leadership Newspaper

Shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, have approved the proposed reduction of N54.4 billion from the bank’s share premium account.

The shareholders endorsed the move during the bank’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) which held in Lagos, in a bid to restructure …



