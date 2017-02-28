The Osun State University, UNIOSUN is set to rusticate 4,410 students who are unable to pay tuition fee after investing the money in the failed ponzi scheme, MMM. PUNCH reports that the University issued a statement saying the students had yet to pay their fees just two days before the deadline. Parts of the statement read, “Over 4,000 students of Osun State University may lose their studentship for failing to pay their school fees before the expiration of February 28, 2017 deadline set by the university management. “No fewer than 400 parents/guardians of the defaulting students have called the university help lines to report that they had long given money to their children/wards. The university said it observed that many of the defaulting students had either “invested” the money in the failed MMM scheme or diverted same to other purposes. Today is February 28 is the last day for fees payment.