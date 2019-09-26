Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, has expressed shock and sadness over the murder of an aid worker by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.
Kallon called for unconditional release of other humanitarian workers in insurgents’ captivity saying;“My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2mMAOSK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kallon called for unconditional release of other humanitarian workers in insurgents’ captivity saying;“My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2mMAOSK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]