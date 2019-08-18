JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Universities Workers To Begin Nationwide Warning Strike On Monday – 360Nobs.com

#1
The non-academic workers of Nigerian universities, under the auspices of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, have resolved to embark on a one-week warning strike nationwide from August 19 to 23. The unions said in Abuja on Friday that the strike was …

images (4).jpeg

Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2H9Hlht
Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top