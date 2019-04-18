Politics University lecturers should be investigated – Shehu Sani reacts to Jega’s claim on 2019 election – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has reacted to a statement by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), faulting the conduct of some university lecturers during the 2019 general election.

DAILY POST reports that Jega while speaking at the annual …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Glt2Fs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top