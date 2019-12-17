Metro University of Abuja sacks lecturer for sexually harassing female student – Pulse Nigeria News

The Professor was sacked for inappropriate relationship with a female student. Prof Adeniji Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, University of Abuja, has been sacked by the institution for having “an inappropriate relationship with a female student.” The university’s Head of Information and Public Relations, …

