The University of Ibadan Celebrates UI 2019 Best Graduating Postgraduate Student, Miss Osanyinlusi Titilayo Mary of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture Who scored the Perfect CGPA of 7.0 as announced by the Provost, Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan, Prof. Jonathan Babalola at the fourth day of the ...
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2O1mUam
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2O1mUam
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]