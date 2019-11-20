Metro University Of Ibadan Celebrates The 3rd Graduate With 7.0 CGPA (Pix) – Nairaland

The University of Ibadan Celebrates UI 2019 Best Graduating Postgraduate Student, Miss Osanyinlusi Titilayo Mary of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture Who scored the Perfect CGPA of 7.0 as announced by the Provost, Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan, Prof. Jonathan Babalola at the fourth day of the ...

