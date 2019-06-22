A 25-year-old final year Religion and Culture student of University of Nigeria Nsukka has committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance. .
Samuel Elias took the drastic step on Monday, June 17, 2018, around 5.30pm at their Justina Eze Street, Nsukka residence in Enugu State. According to his mom, …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2ZEIXXo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Samuel Elias took the drastic step on Monday, June 17, 2018, around 5.30pm at their Justina Eze Street, Nsukka residence in Enugu State. According to his mom, …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2ZEIXXo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[11]