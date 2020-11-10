Metro Unpaid salaries: Doctors, law officers begin indefinite strike in Ondo – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

Unpaid salaries: Doctors, law officers begin indefinite strike in Ondo - New Telegraph

Lawyers in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice and the association of medical doctors, yesterday closed shop as trooped to the street to protest months of unpaid salaries as they called out their members for an indefinite strike. Particularly, law officers in the state’s Ministry of Justice…
