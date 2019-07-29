JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Unsatisfied With Buhari Handling Of Insecurity, South-west Governors Comes Up With Own Security In August – Sahara Reporters

#1
Impatient and not satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, South-west governors have decided to launch a new security architecture in August. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, stated this on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan. A statement by Taiwo Adisa, …

